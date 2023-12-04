Video
Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’ in Democratic-run US citie

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec 3: Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, told his supporters on Saturday to "go into" Philadelphia and two other Democratic-run cities to "guard the vote" in 2024, repeating his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in 2020 as justification for the call to action.

Speaking at two events in Iowa, Trump also sought to counter growing concern among Democrats and some Republicans that his potential return to the White House posed a threat to democracy.

Even as he faces criminal charges over his efforts to reverse his 2020 loss, Trump attempted to flip the script and paint the winner, President Joe Biden, as a dangerous autocrat, calling him a communist, fascist and a tyrant.

A spokesperson for Biden's re-election campaign said Trump's comments portraying Biden as a threat to democracy were an attempt to divert the public's attention from his own problems.

Looking ahead to next year's general election, Trump said it was important to scrutinize the vote in the battleground states likely to determine the outcome.

He singled out the biggest cities in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia - all Democratic strongholds at the center of the blizzard of false voter fraud claims made by Trump and his allies three years ago.
    �REUTERS




