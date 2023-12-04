Video
Real keep pace with Girona in Liga title race

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

GIRONA, DEC 3: Rodrygo continued his fine goalscoring form to help Real Madrid ease to a 2-0 win over Granada on Saturday and reclaim the lead in La Liga.

After Catalan minnows Girona snatched a 2-1 win over Valencia they moved temporarily top, but Madrid slid back above them on goal difference on a tranquil evening in the capital.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring midway through the first half and Rodrygo doubled the lead after 57 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian forward has scored seven goals in his last five games across all competitions, appearing at the perfect time to keep Madrid's strong start to the season going despite various absences.

Madrid are missing several key figures through injury, from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to winger Vinicius Junior.

However Los Blancos had more than enough to sweep past the Andalucians, 19th and battling against relegation.

"(Rodrygo) has returned to his best level, scoring a lot of goals," Ancelotti told reporters.

The coach reserved some praise for midfielder Toni Kroos, who set up Diaz's opener with a clever pass.

"He doesn't give balls away, he always chooses the best option, he's a midfielder who wants the ball," added Ancelotti.

"He is not afraid and he positions himself very well, it's his biggest virtue, his control too ... when he doesn't play, he's irreplaceable."

Without creating an excess of chances, Madrid quickly took control of the game. After 26 minutes Kroos' superb pass sent Diaz in on goal and he stayed cool to gently nudge home and put Madrid ahead.

It was the former Manchester City playmaker's second goal in four matches, with Diaz showing he can help the red-hot Rodrygo fill the gap left by Vinicius' injury.

"We played the football that we know, it was a nearly perfect game, we dominated the match and they created very few chances against us," Diaz told Real Madrid TV.

Jude Bellingham, La Liga's top goalscorer with 11 strikes, could have added another just before half-time but scuffed his shot across goal, the ball bobbling wide.

Madrid's second arrived after a neat team move, with Joselu and Diaz combining to tee up Bellingham.

Granada goalkeeper Andre Ferreira denied the midfielder but Rodrygo galloped onto the rebound and smashed home before the hour mark -- he has now netted in five consecutive matches.

Atletico Madrid, third, visit champions Barcelona, fourth, on Sunday, both looking to cut down the seven-point gap on the top two.

Earlier Girona fought back brilliantly to ensure they would not drop further points in the title race after a draw against Athletic Bilbao on Monday.    �AFP




