Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leicester strike late to stay top of Championship

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

LONDON, DEC 3: Harry Winks struck a stoppage-time winner as Leicester beat West Brom 2-1 on Saturday to stay on top of the Championship as Ipswich maintained their promotion push.

After a blistering start to life under Enzo Maresca, Leicester had won just one of their previous four matches and looked set to drop points once more at the Hawthorns.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring with a header 18 minutes from time but in-form West Brom appeared to have snatched a point when Josh Maja scrambled home an equaliser in the 89th minute.

The Baggies then went looking for a winner but were caught on the counter-attack at the death.

Dewsbury-Hall led the charge from deep inside the Leicester half and squared for Winks to tap into an unguarded net.

"It was a very difficult game because of them and because when you play Wednesday night and Saturday lunchtime it's not easy,"
 said Maresca, who was unhappy that West Brom had played 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nice lose unbeaten record as Lens inflict more pain on Lyon
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Real keep pace with Girona in Liga title race
Newcastle inflict more misery on ManU, Arsenal extend Premier League lead
Leicester strike late to stay top of Championship
Milan beat Frosinone to close gap on leaders Juve
Australia keep faith with Warner for first Pakistan Test
Italy and Spain drawn together in Euro 2024 group stage


Latest News
Eight arson attacks recorded in 24hrs: Fire Service
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft