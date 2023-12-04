Leicester strike late to stay top of Championship

LONDON, DEC 3: Harry Winks struck a stoppage-time winner as Leicester beat West Brom 2-1 on Saturday to stay on top of the Championship as Ipswich maintained their promotion push.After a blistering start to life under Enzo Maresca, Leicester had won just one of their previous four matches and looked set to drop points once more at the Hawthorns.Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring with a header 18 minutes from time but in-form West Brom appeared to have snatched a point when Josh Maja scrambled home an equaliser in the 89th minute.The Baggies then went looking for a winner but were caught on the counter-attack at the death.Dewsbury-Hall led the charge from deep inside the Leicester half and squared for Winks to tap into an unguarded net."It was a very difficult game because of them and because when you play Wednesday night and Saturday lunchtime it's not easy,"said Maresca, who was unhappy that West Brom had played 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday. �AFP