Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:01 PM
Italy and Spain drawn together in Euro 2024 group stage

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

HAMBURG, DEC 3: Reigning champions Italy were placed in the same group as Spain in Saturday's draw for Euro 2024, while France will come up against the Netherlands.

Much-fancied England will meet Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia, with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in the tournament's opening game on June 14 in Munich.

Italy, who beat England on penalties at Wembley in the final of the last European Championship in 2021, and Spain will also face Croatia and Albania in Group B.

Spain, victors over Italy in the final of Euro 2012, will take on 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in their opening match in Berlin on June 15.

The meeting of France, the 2022 World Cup runners-up, and the Netherlands will be the other heavyweight tie of the opening phase.

They were in the same section in qualifying, with France winning both encounters. The two nations are in Group D along with Austria and a play-off winner, which will be one of Poland, Wales, Finland or Estonia.

England, in contrast, will have few complaints about their opponents in Group C, although a Denmark side ranked 19th in the world were arguably the team to avoid from the second pot of seeds.

Gareth Southgate's team, considered the favourites along with France for the tournament, will take on Serbia in their opening game in Gelsenkirchen on June 16.

Scotland, who famously lost to Brazil in the opening match of the 1998 World Cup, will again have the honour of featuring in the tournament's curtain-raiser when they meet Germany to start in Group A.

Hungary and Switzerland complete that section, which could be one of the most evenly-matched.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal were drawn in Group F with Turkey, the Czech Republic and a play-off winner from either Greece, Georgia, Luxembourg or Kazakhstan.    �AFP




