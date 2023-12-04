Video
Jamila still young at 47

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Mahtab Uddin

A 47-year-old Bangladeshi Jui-Jitsu athlete Jamila Khatun for whom Bangladesh was able to place 20th among the 46 participating nations in the 2023 Jui-Jitsu Asian Championship in Bangkok, Thailand a few months ago is still young at heart.
 
While most of her fellows have retired or are involved in coaching junior athletes, this 95-kg athlete is continuing her game and still winning like the young athletes.
 
Jamila is a mother of two sons, aged 25 and 20, who won a bronze in the 70KG plus category in the 2023 Ju-Jitsu Asian Championship in February.

She won two more bronze medals in the 80KG plus category and the Championship category in the T5 Liberty Chalice International Pencak Silat Championship (a Martial Art game) in September.

This woman athlete began her career at 16 in 1990. The Munshiganj woman began her career as a Judo athlete.

In the next few years, she started participating in other Martial Arts games including Karate, Wushu, Jui-Jitsu, Boxing and Pencak Silat.

So far, she won a total of 36 gold, 27 silver and 32 bronze medals. She won 28 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze medals while playing for Ansar.
 
Since 1996, she has been a player cum coach of the sports team of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), a paramilitary auxiliary force of the country.

For her unquestionable contribution to the services team, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina awarded her the President Ansar Medal (Service) of the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.

Besides, she achieved the Black Belt (1st Dan) Grade in October 1996 and the Black Belt (2nd Dan) Grade in December 2006. She had already taken an examination for the 3rd Dan Grade.

The 47-year-old is a true inspiration for not only the local female but for the male athletes as well. She said, "I like to play and that is why I would like to continue it for a few years. I like to score a half-century".




