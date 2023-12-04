Video
FIFA Women's Int'l Friendly

Bangladesh cautious for today's match

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh cautious for today's match

Bangladesh cautious for today's match

Bangladesh women's national football team which celebrated a 3-0 goals win over Singapore opponent in the first match of the two-match FIFA Women's International Friendly series on Friday is being careful for the remaining match to be played today (Monday).

It was the first match the women won after playing five matches in the year. But the hosts were a little behind the opponent in ranking as Singapore is the 130th in the FIFA Women's International Ranking while Bangladesh is the 142nd. Besides, the opponents were better in previous statistics.

Even, Bangladesh women's head coach Saiful Bari Titu was not expecting a win against the Singapore women before the match.

He still believes that the opponents may deploy new and counter strategies in the 2nd match considering the strategies of Bangladesh women in the first match.

Today's match is scheduled for 4:00pm at the same venue at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.




