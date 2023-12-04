Video
2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

RAJSHAHI, Dec 3: Around 2.20 lakh farmers will get incentives for cultivation and production of high yielding and hybrid varieties of boro rice in Rajshahi region during the current 2023-2024 season.

Of them, one lakh farmers will get five kilograms of high yielding seed, ten kilograms of DAP and ten kilograms of MoP each, while 1.20 lakh farmers will get two kilograms of hybrid seeds.

Under the incentives programme, the farmers-friendly government will provide fertilizer and seeds to the farmers free of cost to encourage them towards boosting boro rice.

Shamsul Wadud, Additional Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said the upazila and district agriculture rehabilitation implementation committees are finalizing the list of the beneficiary farmers.

He said distribution of the incentives is going on among the small and marginal farmers in many of the areas, while necessary preparations for the distribution were completed in other parts.

As soon as possible, DAE officials will handover fertilizers and seeds to the farmers following rules and regulations.  This year, 68,000 farmers will get the incentives in Rajshahi, while 88,000 in Naogaon, 39,000 in Chapainawabganj and 45,000 in Natore districts.

Shamsul Wadud said distribution of the incentives is progressing fast and the distribution programmes will be completed successfully within the shortest possible time. Thereby, cultivation and production of improved varieties of rice will rise to a greater extent.

Hossain Muhammad Ershad, Mohadevpur Upazila Agriculture Officer in Naogaon, said they have already finalized a list of the beneficiary farmers and will start the distribution very soon formally.

He said Mohadevpur is one of the country's rice-growing upazilas and both high yielding and hybrid rice are expected to be cultivated on more lands compared to the target set by the DAE in the upazila this season.    �BSS



