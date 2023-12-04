DSE elects new director

Richard D' Rozario, managing director of Global Securities Ltd, has been elected as a director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). He will replace Siddiqur Rahman, a shareholder director of the DSE, said a press release.Rozario will assume his new charge at the annual general meeting of the DSE to be held on December 21.The post remained vacant after the end of Rahman's term. To elect a replacement, the DSE formed a three-member commission that announced a schedule for the election.According to the schedule, the last day of the submission of nomination papers was November 26. No one submitted any nomination papers except Richard D' Rozario within the period. As a result, Rozario was elected unopposed.Currently, he is president of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh, a platform for trading right entitlement certificate holders of the premier bourse.