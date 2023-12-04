Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored

Stocks rose further on Sunday as the investors strongly participated in the market after the public largely ignored the nationwide blockade called by anti-government parties.Sunday was the first day of the two-day ninth spell of the blockade called by the government rivals for holding election under a non party caretaker government.Indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced. However, the transaction declined compared to previous session on Thursday.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 8.91 points or 0.14 per cent to 6,231.94. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 0.15 point to 2,108.48 and 2.12 points to 1,355.33, respectively.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Tk 349.01 crore on theDSE from Tk 388.69 crore on Thursday.Out of 322 issues traded, 93 closed green, 48 in the red and 181 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.EMERALDOIL topped the turnover chart, followed by GQBALLPEN, KPPL, YPL and FUWANGFOOD.KPPL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while ZEALBANGLA was the worst loser, losing 5.53 percent.At the CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 1.82 point to 18,481.34 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 0.99 points to 11,052.13.Of the issues traded, 59 advanced, 28 declined and 99 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 33.55 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 11.31 crore.