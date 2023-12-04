ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System

ONE Bank PLC has launched e-Learning Management system (LMS). It has an online Training platform that adds a large, important and highly significant set of features to training activities.This LMS comprises online-course creation, online teaching, mock-exams, online certification exams, distance learning, self skills development and evaluation of study progress.The launching ceremony of the LMS was held at the bank's Corporate HQ recently, says a press release.Managing Director Md Monzur Mofiz formally inaugurated the LMS by cutting cake. The DMD, Company Secretary and Head of HR John Sarkar was also present in the ceremony. Members of Senior Management of the bank were also present on the occasion.