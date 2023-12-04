Video
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Desk

The Board of Directors of Citizens Bank unanimously re-elected Masuduzzaman as chairman of the Executive Committee and Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb as chairman of the Risk Management Committee, says a press release.

Masuduzzaman is a renowned business person having long 25 years' experience and exposure in the country's RMG sector and one of the Sponsor Directors of Citizens Bank PLC.
 
He is the founder Managing Director of Modele De Capital Ind. Ltd., Rhine Dress Ltd., Sadia Fashion Wears Ltd. Besides, he is also leading a string of  backward linkage industries for textiles namely Embro Arch, Ocean Color, Step To Rainbow, Atlantic Accessories, Sadia Packaging and Accessories and Keyama Color.

He received became Commercially Important Person (CIP) five times consecutively in recognition of his outstanding performance in exports business. He was Ex-Vice President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb is one of the Sponsor Directors of Citizens Bank PLC having a long 29 years' experience and exposure in the country's textiles sector.

Chowdhury is the CEO and Managing Director of a good number of enterprises of Salma Group occupying distinctive position as bulk importer of Raw Cottons and a leading-edge yarn producer of the country.




