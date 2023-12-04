FSIBL holds discussion meeting on Year Ending Business performance

First Security Islami Bank PLC (FSIBL) organized a discussion meeting on year ending business performance of the bank with participation of banks Divisional Heads, Zonal Heads and Branch Managers by using digital platform, says a press release.Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank PLC presided over the programme.Among others, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director offered valuable directions to attain business targets on the occasion.