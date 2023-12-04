Video
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 3:58 PM
Home Business

ICAB, Apollo Hospitals Group-India sign MoU

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk


The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals Group-India, Afro-Asia's largest private sector healthcare provider at CA Bhaban in the capital.

The MoU was signed by Shubhashish Bose, CEO-ICAB, and Dr. K Hariprasad, group president, Apollo Hospitals in presence of ICAB president Md. Moniruzzaman.
The partnership streamlines access for ICAB members and their dependents to the vast pool of medical resources available at Apollo Hospitals located throughout India, said a press release on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Shubhashish Bose said that ICAB is happy to be associated with Asia's healthcare powerhouse, and that such relationship have become essential in today's context of ever-increasing disease burden.

Dr. K Hariprasad congratulated the ICAB leadership and expressed his full support for the relationship's continuation in the coming days.

This partnership is the first of its sort for ICAB. Jithu Jose, vice president-international division of Apollo Hospitals Group, felicitated the ICAB leadership and offered additional details on the MoU, which will involve discounted prices, other services for ICAB members, and health awareness programs.

ICAB vice presidents Md. Yasin Miah, MBM Lutful Hadee, council members Mohammed Forkan Uddin, Fouzia Haque, Maria Howlader, members of DRC, ICAB, and representatives of ICAB senior management team were present at the function.




« PreviousNext »

