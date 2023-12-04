Mithai opens outlet at Moghbazar

Mithai, a popular retail chain shop of PRAN Group, has opened its outlet at the capital's Moghbazar. Animesh Saha, Executive Director of Mithai, inaugurated the outlet at Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani in Moghbazar recently, says a press release.Anisul Islam, Head of Marketing of Mithai, Kazi Saiful Islam, Head of Operation and others, were present at the opening ceremony.Anisul Islam said that though Mithai has gained huge popularity as a sweet brand, customers are now flocking to Mithai showrooms for different kinds of bakery products besides sweets.Recently Mithai has introduced freshly baked fast food in its showrooms which has gained popularity among the customers.He also added, "We are working regularly on how to expandour products for the customers. Customers are now able to purchase various celebration cakes from Mithai showrooms.Therefore, people love its quality dry cakes, Butter cookies, coffee cookies, sesame cookies, short bread biscuits and all other varieties". So far Mithai has 146 outlets across the country including Dhaka.