Trabill wins S Asian Business Excellence Awards for tourism

M360 ICT Trabill receives 'The South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2023' due to its extraordinary contribution to the Travel and Tourism Sector.The CEO of the company, Fahim Shariar, received the award on behalf of the company, says at press release.'Trabill' is a complete Travel agency management software. 'Trabill' software was awarded as the Champion in the Tourism and Hospitality category in the BASIS National ICT Award, 2022 last year, Commonwealth Partnership Summit and Business Award 2023 along with several honors from both home and abroad.The software is being used in 12 countries including Bangladesh. Trabill is an innovation of M360 ICT Software company.The software can be used from any device from anywhere in the world. The software is provided in SAAS( Software as a Service) model by M360 ICT.Presently M360 ICT is also working with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company is showing its credibility in different sectors along with the Travel and Tourism Sector.The international quality management and development team are working with the company. The chairman of the company is Professor Dr. Mahbubul Haque Joardar, who is a Certified Management Consultant.Vice Chairman of this company Masum Md Mohsin is the founder of Bangladesh's first IT company and a valiant freedom fighter.Chowdhury Mostaq Ahmed, who was the managing director of National Bank and Padma Bank, is a vice chairman of M360 ICT.