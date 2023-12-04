Video
Monday, 4 December, 2023
Business

Banglalink wins best sustainability award

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Banglalink has won the 'Best Sustainability Excellence Initiative' award in 'Disaster Response' category at the 'Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023,' jointly presented by The Daily Star and CSR Window Bangladesh.

This prestigious award is in recognition of Banglalink's contribution to societal welfare through the innovative integration of an Early Warning System within the MyBL Super App during Cyclone Mocha, which struck Bangladesh earlier this year.

The recognition is representative of Banglalink's enduring commitment to innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives, says a press release.

Erik Aas, CEO, Banglalink and Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, received the award on behalf of the organization at a ceremony held on Saturday at Le Méridien Dhaka.

The Cyclone Tracker, a digital resource integrated within MyBL, allowed smartphone users to determine their location in relation to the cyclone's path, enabling them to take necessary precautions and protect themselves from the impending storm and take timely evasive action.

Additionally, Banglalink mobilized 4G resources and specialized personnel to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, through real-time updates and warnings that were disseminated through the MyBL app for smartphone users and via SMS for those with feature phones.

Beyond the quantitative impact, the most crucial aspect of the project is the number of lives saved and positively influenced by the early warning system.

Banglalink's initiative provided communities with the opportunity to prepare for and find refuge during Cyclone Mocha, ultimately safeguarding lives and minimizing the cyclone's devastating effects.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said: "We care about the community we operate in and are committed to improving lives in all spheres. We strive to accelerate the growth of our community alongside that of our company.

The Early Warning System played a crucial role in providing advance notice of the cyclone's location and impact. With this award serving as a testament to our commitment so far, we will continue creating innovative solutions for the betterment of communities and society at large."




