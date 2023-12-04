Video
LankaBangla, Aster Pharmacy sign discount deal

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LankaBangla, Aster Pharmacy sign discount deal

LankaBangla, Aster Pharmacy sign discount deal

LankaBangla Finance PLC has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aster Pharmacy Bangladesh, a franchising initiative of GD Assist.

This collaboration brings forth an exclusive benefit for LankaBangla Credit Cardholders, offering them a generous 7% discount on both Pharmaceutical and Non-Pharmaceutical products available at Aster Pharmacy Bangladesh to ensure authentic medicine with all the essentials of wellness, including patient counseling by A-Grade pharmacists, says a press release.

Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC. and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of GD Assist, signed the MOU for their respective organizations.

Md. Toufiquer Rahman, Head of Cards (acting), Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, Senior Manager Card Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC; Obayedul Islam, Vice President-Head of Operations and Shehreen Chowdhury, Deputy Vice President B2B Sales of Aster Pharmacy and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.




