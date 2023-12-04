Fakir Apparels wins ISPO Award in sportswear

Bangladesh-based Fakir Apparels, a prominent player in the apparel industry, won accolades as an ISPO Award Winner for manufacturing Calor Jacket, an innovative women's piece Fakir Apparels, announced the groundbreaking achievement conferred by the ISPO (International Society for Professional Apparel and Textile Industry) 2023.This accolade marks Fakir Apparels as the first Bangladeshi manufacturer to receive the esteemed ISPO Award Winner title.In dispelling the notion that high-end technical wear manufacturing is exclusive to the Far East, Fakir Apparels reflects the broader trend in Bangladesh, says a press release.The country's manufacturers are making significant strides in this market, tapping into a wealth of young talent, seasoned expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit.Fakir Apparels, traditionally known for cotton-based garments, shifted a substantial portion of its products to synthetic and synthetic blends while maintaining its client base.In 2018, they launched a specialized technical wear manufacturing facility, marking five years of success in the sportswear industry.Fakir Nafizuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director of Fakir Apparels Ltd., emphasizes the company's commitment to sustainability through bold actions like the Calor Jacket.This revolutionary piece not only integrates cutting-edge technology and a circular philosophy but also reduces garment waste by an impressive 97%.Acknowledging the broader industry shift, Nafizuzzaman notes, "The myth that high-end technical wear manufacturing capabilities are exclusive to Far East manufacturers no longer exists.Local manufacturers, including Fakir Apparels, are steering this shift from traditional cotton-based garments to synthetic fiber-made high-end technical wear, marking a game-changing moment for Bangladesh's RMG industry."