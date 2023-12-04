Video
15 differently abled get EBL Inspiring Women Awards

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), in association with Suborno Nagorik Foundation, hosted Inspiring Women Awards 2023 at its head office in the city's Gulshan area recently.

15 differently abled women were awarded in different categories for  hard work and remarkable achievements in their respective fields, says a press release.

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar along with Deputy Managing Director M Khorshed Anowar handed over a crest and BDT 25,000 to each awardee. Dr Atiur Rahman, ex-governor, Bangladesh Bank graced in the award programme as chief guest.

Dr Atiur Rahman in his speech said, '' Currently, humane, sustainable and green banking has come a long way.  I thank EBL for this kind of initiative, which truly inspires us and help thinking of a positive and promising Bangladesh."
 
Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "EBL firmly believes in women empowerment. We also believe that without greater participation of women in workforce Bangladesh will not be able to fulfill its dreams of a developed country by 2041.

Inspiring Women Awards 2023 is a reflection of our commitment to women empowerment, and recognizing the commendable works of women in business is an honor and privilege for us."

Asif Iqbal Chowdhury, Founder, Suborno Nagorik Foundation; Nazia Jabin, President Sporsho Foundation and Founder Sporsho Braille Prokashona; Naaz Farhana Ahmed, President, Dhaka Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry;  Dr. Mohammad Jahangir AlamDirector General (DG) Bangladesh Television; Dr. Shamim Matin Chowdhury, Chairperson Special Olympic Bangladesh; Mahmudul Hasan, Youth Coordinator UNDP; EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen, Head of Liability and Wealth Management Sarmin Atik, Head of Priority and Women Banking of Tanzeri Hoque were present among others on the occasion.




