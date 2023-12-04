Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stakeholders unite to empower entrepreneurs in river islands

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Stakeholders unite to empower entrepreneurs in river islands

Stakeholders unite to empower entrepreneurs in river islands

The "Making Markets Work for the Chars (M4C)" project, a joint initiative by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD), Government of Bangladesh, successfully hosted a transformative event in collaboration with BetterStories Limited on Saturday.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including char entrepreneurs, financial institutions, investors, private sector entities, research and think-tanks, policy actors, and development organizations.

The event, held at a hotel in Dhaka, aimed to showcase the promising landscape of char entrepreneurs and facilitate discussions on financial market insights and options for sustainable development in the char (river islands) region.

The session, organized by the M4C project, featured engaging interactions, a plenary session moderated by BetterStories Chief Storyteller Minhaz Anwar, and insightful discussions on the current state and future potential of the char economy.

The event highlighted the growing char economy, emphasizing the pivotal role played by char entrepreneurs in driving this growth journey. Five stalls were arranged in the program to showcase the unique business of the char entrepreneurs.

The Plenary Session provided a platform for leaders in the financial market to share insights and unwrap key aspects of the char financial landscape. While acknowledging the progress made by microfinance institutions, alternative investment platforms and banks in supporting char entrepreneurs, it was emphasized that more needs to be done.

Opportunities for collaboration, convergence, and confluence between public agencies, private companies, local market actors, and research/consultancies were identified as crucial for further development.

Mr. Mujibul (Cezanne) Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact Bangladesh; Syeda Zinia Rashid, PhD, Senior Programme Officer, The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh; Mr. Md. Khurshid Iqbal Rezvi, Director General, Rural Development Academy; Mosammat Hamida Begum, Senior Secretary, Rural Development & Co-operative Division,  and Dr Nomita Halder, ndc, Managing Director, PKSF; were present and shared their perspectives and insights in the event.

Mosammat Hamida Begum, Senior Secretary, Rural Development & Co-operative Division said, "I urge private sector organizations and financiers to look beyond profitability in known markets and instead focus on profitability in emerging markets such as the chars. This will certainly open new doors for the nation."

Mr. Md. Khurshid Iqbal Rezvi, Director General, Rural Development Academy said, 'the char regions are highly vulnerable to climate-related issues such as extreme drought and floods. The lack of market linkage further adds to these issues.

We have been working on these issues by using climate-smart technology and innovation models that have significantly alleviated these problems."

Dr Nomita Halder, ndc, Managing Director, PKSF said, "I am overjoyed to see the remarkable work done by M4C in the chars. I have personally seen the resilience and commitment of the char people. They want to be productive.

They want to make full use of every opportunity they get. I believe if more banks and financial institutions come forward they can make every effort count."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output
DSE elects new director
US proposes EV tax credit rules to curb Chinese inputs
India okays low-fare flights from NE to BD, Thai and Myanmar
Some 23.50 lakh taxpayers submit returns till Nov 30
Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored
ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee


Latest News
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Julia Roberts wants cheeseburgers and booze at the apocalypse
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft