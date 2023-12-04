Six corps, 3 individuals win Sustainability Excellence Awards

Six corporate houses and three individuals have won Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023 at a grand ceremony held at Le Méridien Dhaka late on Saturday.The Daily Star, in association with CSR Window, organized the ceremony for the third time to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the corporate entities operating in Bangladesh in sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR), says a press release. Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairman of Syed Manzur Elahi Enterprise, graced the event as the chief guest, while Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star, illuminated the occasion with his presence as the special guest.Shehzad Munim, the managing director of BAT Bangladesh, delivered an enlightening keynote speech on the future of sustainability journey in Bangladesh.This year, the awards were given in seven categories: Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Education, Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Community Engagement, Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Environment, Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Healthcare, Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Financial Inclusion, Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Disaster Response, and Young Humanitarian of the Year.Six corporate entities and three individuals emerged as winners in the third installment of the Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards 2023. The awardees receive crests from the chief and special guests on the occasion. Attendees included business representatives, industry experts, civil society and media personnel. The award event was broadcast live on The Daily Star's and CSR Window's social media platforms.Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd. was given the award for their initiative of Bata Children's' Program in the Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Education category, and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. was announced as the winner of the Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Community Engagement category for its Integrated support in Chhatak Community initiative.In the Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Environment category, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. was named as the winner for their Plastic Circularity for a Sustainable Bangladesh initiative, while Shanta Holdings Ltd. was announced as the winner of Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Healthcare category for the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital project.This year, Grameenphone Ltd. was recognized for its GP Accelerator and GP Academy initiatives in the Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Financial Inclusion category, and Banglalink Digital Communication Ltd. won the award in the Sustainability Excellence Initiative in Disaster Response category for its Early Warning System initiative.Arifur Rahman Shihab, Lamia Tanzim Tanha, and Arian Arif were announced as Young Humanitarian of the Year winners for their Valo Kajer Hotel, TransEnd, and Mojar School projects, respectively.Winners were finalized by the jury board, featuring locally distinguished judges from a variety of disciplines, based on project performance and strict fulfillment of specific criteria in each category.This annual recognition program aims to inspire corporates to make more sustainable plans in their work areas.This platform is focused on promoting CSR initiatives for sustainable change rather than short-term outcomes and recognizing business entities and individuals for their innovative and result-oriented sustainability and CSR initiatives.