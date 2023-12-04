Video
Mongla port earns Tk 30,241.68cr in FY'23

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, Dec 3: The Mongla Port, the second largest seaport of the country, has earned Tk 30,241.68 crore in the financial year 2022-23, an official of the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) said here yesterday.

In the financial year (FY) of 2022-23, a total of 827 commercial ships and 99.05 lakh metric tonnes (MT) cargoes were arrived at the port while 26,583 TUS container were handled at that time. A total of 13,576 vehicles were imported through this port during the period, the official added.

"Mongla port will turn into a smart port after the completion of a huge number of ongoing development projects," said Md Makruzzaman, secretary of the MPA told BSS.

He said that the ongoing planning and development projects include "Procurement of suitable vessels for the Mongla Port" with an estimated cost of Tk 767.25 crore, 'Modern waste and oil removal management system at Mongla Port' with an estimated cost of Tk 401.24 crore, 'Up-gradation of Mongla Port with an estimated cost of Tk 6,014.62 crore, 'Dredging of 216.09 lakh cubic meters of Pashur Channel in the Inner Bar' with a cost of Taka 793.73 crore and 'Construction of two incomplete Jetties of Mongla Port with an estimated cost of Tk 418.00 crore.

After completion of these ongoing projects, the annual capacity of Mongla port will be able to handle 8.5 meters draft depths in the channel. It will even be possible to handle the ships of 10 meters depth at the Mongla port.

Apart from these, the major future development projects of Mongla Port Authority (2025 to 2040) include 'Collection of modern container and cargo handling equipments, Construction of car yard at Jaimanirgol, Construction of multi-purpose jetty at Joymanirgol, Construction of helipad and hanger with all facilities and purchase of helicopters, procurement of high-capacity rescue craft, construction of Container Terminal at Joymanirgol (Phase 2), collection of navigational aids, he added.    �BSS




