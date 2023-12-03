Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Extortion by armed militants fuelling insurgency in CHT

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Mamunur Rashid Back from Bandarban

The government began construction of the 3,590.5km road, along the three hilly districts of Rangamati,  Khagrachhari and Bandarban, after signing an agreement (known as CHT Accord) with the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) on December 2 in 1997.

Before signing the CHT Accord the three hill districts had only 1,321.5km of road.

Bangladesh Army is working to complete the first phase of 317km-road construction along the remote borders with Myanmar and India within 2024.

Officials say 178km of road construction has already been completed and another 139km of the construction works is expected to finish by middle of June next year.

The main project of the 1,036km Border Road stretches across the three hilly districts of Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban. It will help authorities in the fight against militant groups and smugglers and boost trade and tourism.

Meanwhile, a good number of armed members of six regional separatist outfits are active in Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban districts of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).

The armed members get fixed salary from their respective outfits. The salary also depends on their ranks, according to sources.  

Six regional groups, United People's Democratic Front (UPDF Prasit), UPDF (Democrats), Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS-Santu), Jana Sanghati Samity (Reformists), Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) and Mog National Party (MNF) are active in the region, said sources in the intelligence agencies.

Intelligence sources said at least 3,500 armed members of the six regional extremist groups are involved in illegal toll collection. Of them, 1,200 belong to UPDF while 1,000 belong to JSS-Santu,  400 of JSS (Reformists), 400 belong to Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), 280 belong to UPDF (Democrats) and 220 of Mog National Party (MNF).

Others members of the six groups are involved in collecting arms and ammunition, imparting military training to fresh recruits of the groups

There are 3,000 to 4,000 armed and unarmed members belonging to the newly-formed extremist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Mizoram and Chattogram, according to their official webpage Mahabahu.com.

At least 9,000 to 11,000 armed members belong to (UPDF Prasit), UPDF (Democrats) and another 10,000 to 11,000 members belong to  JSS-Santu and JSS (Reformists) and around 1,000 members belong to  MNF, according to local and intelligence sources.

The three districts comprise one tenth of the country's land mass. The population of these districts is around 16 lakh. Over 51 per cent of them are Bengalis and the rest tribal people.    

The extremist groups and their wings have collected huge quantities of sophisticated arms and ammunition smuggled from abroad with the money collected from public and private sector workers, businessmen and ordinary people illegally.

Sources claimed that the extortion money is the lifeline for the anti-Bangladesh campaign at home and abroad. Law enforcers have managed to nab a number of extortionists round the year. But the illegal toll collection continues unabated.

Saikat Sahin, Superintendent of Police in Bandarban,, "We take immediate action if we get any complaint about extortion. We have arrested many toll collectors."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Extortion by armed militants fuelling insurgency in CHT
AL to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram south gate Dec 10
Israel and Hamas trade strikes as Palestinian toll mounts
BNP-led opposition's 9th 48-hr blockade begins today
DCs of Sunamganj, M'singh transferred on EC instruction
FAO holds meeting in city to highlight successes in BD
2,712 candidates to vie for 300 seats in general election on Jan 7
Ranga's nomination paper scrapped in morning, validated later


Latest News
Shorna rattles South Africa as Bangladesh clinch historic win
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft