AL to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram south gate Dec 10

Dhaka City (South) unit AL will organise a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on December 10 to mark the Human Rights Day.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the rally as chief guest. The rally will be held at 3:00pm, according to a press release signed by Riaz Uddin Riaz, office secretary of Dhaka South City unit of AL.To mark the Human Rights Day on December 10, the rally has been arranged demanding prompt justice for the families of victims affected by the BNP-Jamaat's arson attacks, the release added. �BSS