BNP-led opposition's 9th 48-hr blockade begins today

BNP-led opposition called 9th 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade from this morning.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the blockade at a virtual press conference on Thursday.He said, in protest against election schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) the blockade will begin at 6am on Sunday and end at 6m on Tuesday.On Saturday, two people were injured in cocktail explosion in the capital, one each at Segunbagicha and Fargate.Explosion of four cocktails took place at 3 pm in front of the garage at Divisional Commissioner's office at Segunbagicha in the capital. No casualties were reported.Eyewitness Jewel Rana said that he heard at least four bomb blasts in the area. He said miscreants may detonate bombs to create panic.Two people were injured in two cocktail explosions at 6 pm at Farmgate. The two cocktails were exploded within five seconds in front of Farmview supermarket, said Tejgaon police station Inspector (Investigation) Sarwar Alam Khan.Two riders on a motorcycle waiting at traffic signal were injured in the blast. One of them is said to be an employee of the electricity department. An injured person was seen bleeding from his head. Another person was injured in the abdomen.