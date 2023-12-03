DCs of Sunamganj, M'singh transferred on EC instruction

On instruction from the Election Commission (EC), deputy commissioners (DCs) of Mymensignh and Sunamganj have been transferred.The Ministry of Public Administration on Saturday issued two separate notifications in this regards.Of them, Mymensignh's Mostafizur Rahman has been transferred to the Health Services Division (HSD) under the Health Ministry as its deputy secretary while Sunamganj's Didare Alam Mohammad Makdur Chowdhury has been transferred to Mymensingh as DC.Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat's Deputy Secretary Mohammad Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury has been made new DC of Sunamganj.Earlier on the day, the Election Commission asked the Public Administration Ministry to transfer the two DCs on specific allegations. But, the EC hasn't disclosed the reasons.On Thursday, the Election Commission also asked for transfer of all upazila nirbahi officers and officers-in-charge of all police stations across the country ahead of the general election.As the process is very difficult to transfer all UNOs and OCs, the Public Administration Ministry and Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry haven't yet transferred them. However, the authorities concerned are working to carry out the instruction of the EC.