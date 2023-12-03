2,712 candidates to vie for 300 seats in general election on Jan 7

A total of 2,712 aspirants submitted nomination forms to take part in 300 constituencies in the upcoming 12th general election, of them, 1,965 are from 29 registered political parties and 747 independent candidates.Ashok Kumar Debnath, Additional Secretary of Election Commission (EC) confirmed this at a press conference on Saturday at the Agargaon EC building.He said 29 registered political parties have nominated their candidates for the election scheduled for January 7.According to the final aspirant lists, Bangladesh Awami League has nominated 304 candidates in 298 constituencies.Jatiya Party also fielded 304 candidates in 287 seats. Zaker Party nominated 218 candidates while Trinamool BNP fielded 151 candidates.As per the list, National People's Party's 142 fielded candidates and 116 candidates of Bangladesh Congress will contest in the polls.Jatiya Party (Manju) 20, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal 6, Krishak Shramik Janata League 34, Gonotantri Party 12, Bangladesh National Awami Party 6, Workers Party of Bangladesh 33, Bikolpodhara Bangladesh 14, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu) 91, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation 47, Bangladesh Kelafat Andolon 14, Bangladesh Muslim League 2, Gana Forum 9, Gana Front 25, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Mukit) 13, Islamic Front Bangladesh 39,Bangladesh Kallyan Party 18, Islami Oikya Jote 45, Bangladesh Islami Front 37, Bangladesh Muslim League (Panja) 5, Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote 74, Bangladesh Nationalist Front 55, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement 49, and Bangladesh Supreme Party 82.In its primary data, the EC earlier said that the number of aspirants would be 2,711.As per the election schedule, the last date for the submission of nomination was November 30. The EC will scrutinise nominations till December 4. Aspirants will be able to appeal by December 9.