Ranga's nomination paper scrapped in morning, validated later

The Election Commission on Saturday morning scrapped Jatiya Party's former Secretary General Mosiur Rahman Ranga's nomination paper, but later declared it as valid.District Returning Officer Mohammad Mobashwer Hassan said that, Ranga's nomination was scrapped due to a case related sue to the ACC, but after showing the documents, it was declared valid.Mobashwer said, "We asked Ranga to submit the necessary documents of the case by 4 pm. The nomination form was declared valid after scrutinizing the relevant documents."Mosiur Rahman Rangan, expelled by Jatiya Party, is MP for Rangpur-1.This time he submitted the nomination form as an independent candidate.Meanwhile, 12 people from different parties including Awami League and Jatiya Party submitted their nomination forms for Rangpur-1.