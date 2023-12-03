Video
latest
Home Front Page

Tigers seal historic Test win against Blackcaps

Both meet again at Mirpur Dec 6

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Sports Reporter

Tigers seal historic Test win against Blackcaps

Tigers seal historic Test win against Blackcaps

Bangladesh clinched a massive 150-run victory on Saturday over visiting New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series. This is the first ever win for Bangladesh at home against New Zealand.

The Tigers thereby registered World Test Championship points in their first match of the new cycle.

The Tigers were in need of three wickets on the 5th day, while the Kiwis had to walk a long way of 219 runs. Resuming from overnight's 113 for seven, the visitors added 68 more runs before getting wrapped up.

Daryl Mitchell, the lone New Zealand half centurion, got out on 58, who started the day from accumulated  44 the day before.

Another unbeaten batter Ish Sodhi, resuming from seven, scored 22 runs while skipper Tim Southee managed to score 34 runs to minimize the defeating margin.

Taijul Islam hauled six wickets for 75 runs while Nayeem took two. Miraz and Shoriful shared the rest. It was the 12th Test fifer for Taijul.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 310 runs on the board ridding on the bat of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86), Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mominul Haque (37), Nurul Hasan Shohan (29) and debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu (24).

Glenn Phillips notched four wickets for New Zealand as Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shared two wickets each. Ish Sodhi picked the rest.    

New Zealand in reply, posted 317 runs in their first innings after Kane Williamson's 104 followed by 42 from Glenn Phillips and 41 from Henry Nicholls.

Taijul Islam hauled four wickets for Bangladesh while Mominul took three. Miraz, Nayeem and Shoriful shared the rest.

The Tigers scored 338 runs in their 2nd innings ridding on the bat of Shanto (105), Mushfiqur Rahim (67), Miraz (not out 50) and Mominul (40).

Patel clinched four wickets, Sodhi two, Phillips and Tim Southee got one wicket each.

Taijul Islam was adjudged the Player of the Match for his accumulated 10 wickets in the match. It's the 2nd 10-wicket haul in Test match for the orthodox left arm.

The two sides will engage in the second and the last Test of the series in Dhaka commencing on December 6.




