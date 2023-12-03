Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Many more Rohingyas might die if actions not taken: UNHCR

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has made an urgent appeal to all countries in the region, particularly those in the area surrounding the Andaman Sea, to swiftly deploy their full search and rescue capacities in response to reported vessels in distress with hundreds of Rohingyas at risk of perishing.

UNHCR reiterated its call for a comprehensive regional response to address these perilous maritime movements.

Since 2022 until today more than 570 people including Rohingya refugees have been reported as dead or missing at sea.

The UN Refugee Agency warned again that many more might die under the watch of many coastal States, without timely rescue and disembarkation to the nearest place of safety.

While all details are not fully known, UNHCR has received reports from various sources of a distress situation at sea, where two overcrowded boats have engine failures and are now aimlessly drifting in unseaworthy vessels in the Andaman Sea.

Weather conditions over the coming days are unpredictable with cyclones being an unfortunate, but real, possibility. Combined, the two boats carry approximately 400 individuals, said the UN refugee agency on Saturday.

Another boat with 150 Rohingya was reported to have arrived in Sabang, an island north of Aceh early Saturday morning. Many more are reported to be still in distress in the open sea.

UNHCR is concerned that food and water may be running out and there is a significant risk of fatalities in the coming days?if people are not rescued and disembarked to safety.

In line with the principle of non-refoulement, ?international obligations?under the Laws of the Sea and? longstanding maritime traditions, the?duty to rescue persons in distress at sea must be upheld, irrespective of nationality or legal status of the persons in need of rescue.

UNHCR commended Indonesia for respecting its international commitments by allowing more than 1,000 individuals to disembark since 14 November.

Indonesia's example of solidarity and humanity needs to be followed by other States in the region.

UNHCR and partners stand ready to support in providing any necessary humanitarian assistance for those disembarked, said the UN refugee agency.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Many more Rohingyas might die if actions not taken: UNHCR
Five killed in road accidents in three districts
Actress Mahi, husband exonerated from DSA case
Charge hearing against Kubra on January 28
Judgement on Mirza Abbas deferred to Dec 12
HR group asks ACC to probe Rafiqul chair of Rangdhanu Group
BD selected for project to boost preparedness, response to C-19, other EIDs
SC upholds status quo on promotion of Sonali Bank


Latest News
Shorna rattles South Africa as Bangladesh clinch historic win
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft