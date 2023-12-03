Maya's eldest son Dipu dies of heart attack

Awami League Presidium Member and former minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's elder son Sajedul Hossain Chowdhury Dipu died of heart attack on Saturday. He was 53.Confirming the death of Dipu Chowdhury, Dhaka City South Awami League's office secretary Riazuddin Riaz said Dipu died of heart attack at a private hospital in the capital.He said Dhaka City South Awami League member Dipu Chowdhury left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well wishers.As Maya Chowdhury failed to get Awami League nomination in 2018, both Maya Chowdhury and his son Dipu submitted nomination forms for party tickets this year. But, the AL considered the father as a competent candidate and gave him the party ticket.Maya Chowdhury has submitted his nomination papers from Chandpur-2 constituency. Dhaka City South Awami League's vice president Nurul Amin Ruhul is the present MP in the seat.Dhaka City South Awami League's acting president Nurul Amin Ruhul and general secretary Humayun Kabir expressed deep shock at the death of Dipu Chowdhury and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.