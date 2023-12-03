Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hasan calls on world leaders to act on climate finance

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday called on world leaders to introduce an integrated, universal and inclusive international financial mechanism to meet the rising cost of addressing climate change effects.

The minister made the call while addressing a high level programme titled 'Rising with the Tide: Tracking Reforms in International Financial Architecture for Accelerated Development-Positive Climate Action' on the sidelines of the COP-28 conference in Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Presided over by Chairman of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and Vulnerable-20 Countries (CVF-V20) Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, the programme was also addressed by next chairman of the forum Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Motley, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Thematic Ambassador of the Forum Saima Wazed and First Secretary General Mohammad Nasheed.

At the programme, Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana, highly commended the leading role of Bangladesh in advocating climate vulnerable counties during the two terms chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the forum.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said the resilience and capacity of the climate vulnerable counties have increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the CVF-V20 forum for two terms.

Justifying the need of increasing climate finance, the minister said the country needs more than $8.5 billion every year under the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan'.

At the same time, the minister reminded his listeners that Bangladesh is not a high carbon-emitting country -rather, it is a helpless victim.

"Yet, according to the plan of Bangabandhu's daughter, our country is moving towards using 40 percent green energy by 2041," he asserted.

Later, Hasan Mahmud took part in the COP-28 Presidency Roundtable titled 'Accelerating Water and Climate Action'.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Maya's eldest son Dipu dies of heart attack
Hasan calls on world leaders to act on climate finance
CPA likely to sign accord with RSGT to run Patenga Container Terminal for 22yrs this week
Winter's abundant supply eases buyers kitchen market woes
Polls will see record voter turnout: Quader
US pledges $3bn to green climate fund at COP28
Revenue collection witnesses 14.36pc growth in July-Oct
Man held for killing 3 in Savar, hired to kill public rep in Tangail: RAB  


Latest News
Shorna rattles South Africa as Bangladesh clinch historic win
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft