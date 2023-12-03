CPA likely to sign accord with RSGT to run Patenga Container Terminal for 22yrs this week

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 2: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to sign an agreement with Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) for the operational activities of newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) during the current week, CPA sources said.CPA sources said, a Saudi Arabian company RSGT has been selected by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) as an operator of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) for 22 years. CPA went to foreign operator for the first time in Bangladesh.Consequently operation of more CPA terminals will go to foreign operator as per decision of the government.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the operation of the newly constructed PCT on November 11.The operational activities of PCT are expected to begin in February next.The International Finance Corporation (IFC) was appointed by the CPA as the transaction adviser to appoint a foreign operator for PCT. The agency was given the responsibility for preparing the investment proposal for Red Sea Gateway Terminal.The PCT has the capacity to handle around 500,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers per year. Furthermore, a 16-acre area adjacent to the Rubi Cement Factory will serve as the backup yard for the terminal, increasing the total handling capacity to 700,000-750,000 TEUs annually.PCT will be able to accommodate vessels with a draft of 10.5 meters and a length of up to 190 meters, compared to the existing jetties with a maximum draft of 10 meters.To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of the PCT with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 11 metre draft will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,532 crore within the target.The master plan including the detailed area plan framed by the appointed Consultant for the Bay Terminal has been unveiled by the Prime Minister.The master plan has been prepared by the appointed two consultanting firms -- Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited of South Korea -- which had been appointed as a consultant for Bay Terminal in April last year.