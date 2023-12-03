Winter's abundant supply eases buyers kitchen market woes

Although the prices of fish, meat and eggs have come down in the market, most of the daily commodities including rice, lentil, flour, sugar, edible oil remained high.The prices of products like onion, garlic and ginger have not changed much in the last one week. However, with the onset of winter the price of vegetables in the market is now within the reach of the buyers.Some 74.01 tonnes of Indian potato was imported in the country on Saturday through the Benapole Port against the government's import permit of 50,000 tonnes.After completion of all procedures, the potatoes have already entered the country at a cost of Tk 29 per kg. As a result, the importer, Integrated Food and Beverage Company of Bangladesh is expected to supply the potato at a cost of only Tk 32 to Tk 33 per kg.According to the importers, the imported potato would help reducing the potato price in the market. Sources said this year's Aman paddy harvesting has started, however it did not affect the rice market.The price of coarse rice remains the same--- Tk 52 to Tk 54 per kg. That is, even though new rice has come to the market, the retail price of all types of rice increased by Tk 5 to Tk 7 per kg a month ago, it is still being sold at that price.Meanwhile, the price of wheat increased in the world market and the price of flour also increased. Now the buyer has to pay Tk 48 to Tk 50 per kg to buy loose flour.And the cost to buy a packet of flour is about Tk 55 to Tk 60. Similarly, loose flour is selling at Tk 60 to Tk 65 and packet flour is selling at Tk 65 to Tk 75.There is no good news in the volatile sugar market for a long time. A kg of loose sugar is being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 145. On the other hand, there is no supply of packaged sugar in the market.On the other hand, new green onions started arriving in the market. In this, the price of other onions has decreased slightly. Now in the market, local onions are selling at Tk 110 and imported onions at Tk 100.Meanwhile, beef attracts buyers to the meat market. Now beef is being sold at Tk 600 per kg in shops in various areas of the capital, which is Tk 150 to Tk 200 per kg less than a month ago.However, in the general market, a kg of beef with bones is still being sold for Tk 750 to Tk 800. Along with beef, the price of chicken has decreased.Broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 170 to Tk 175 kg and Sonali breed chicken at Tk 270 to Tk 290 per kg. Apart from this, per dozen of white and brown eggs are available between Tk 110 and Tk 120 respectively.There is a good supply of fish in the market now. Moreover, the decrease in the price of meat has also affected the price of fish. Farmed fish has decreased more. Medium quality pangash is being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 200 per kg.Large tilapia is Tk 200 to Tk 220. And depending on the quality and size, a kg of shrimp has not decreased much Tk 700 to Tk 1,000 are still charged per kg.On the other hand, for the first time in September, the Ministry of Commerce set the price of eggs in Bangladesh. The price of each egg in the retail market was fixed at a maximum of Tk 12, while the price of each egg in the market was Tk 13.After that, the government allowed the first import of eggs to control the market. Since then, the price of each egg has dropped to Tk 10.Meanwhile, the information of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh says that the price of eggs in the market has decreased by 21 per cent in the last one month. Last month, the price of eggs was Tk 50 to Tk 52 per egg, which is now selling between Tk 37 to Tk 43.Buyers were very dissatisfied with the price of vegetables in the market throughout the year. There was pent-up anger among the buyers that vegetables were sold at exorbitant prices in the market. However, some relief has come to the vegetable market after prices of all types of vegetables have decreased.In the market, round brinjal is being sold at Tk 60 per kg, radish at Tk 30 per kg, beans at Tk 60 per kg, cauliflower at Tk 40 per piece, cabbage at Tk 40 per piece, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40 per kg, green chilli at Tk 80 to Tk 150 per kg. patol is being sold at Tk 60 per kg, cucumber at Tk 60 per kg, barabti at Tk 80 per kg.Rajan, a vegetable vendor at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, that winter vegetables are coming in abundance. So the price is also decreasing.In the last three days, prices of many vegetables have been reduced by Tk 10 to Tk 60. He said brinjal was Tk 60 per kg, but it is now selling for Tk 50.Rafiqul Islam, a shopper in Karwan Bazar, said that the price of vegetables has been decreasing little by little since the last few weeks.He bought kachurlati at Tk 40 per kg, which was Tk 80 earlier. He bought cauliflower at Tk 30 a piece and green papaya at Tk 25 per kg.