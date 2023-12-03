Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Polls will see record voter turnout: Quader

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader claimed on Saturday that there will be a record voter turnout as the people have become election oriented.

"Though BNP is trying to foil the election, it could not distract people from election by hartal, blockade and arson terrorism. People have become completely election-oriented. There will be a record voter turnout in the coming election," he said at a press briefing in AL president's Dhanmondi office in the capital.

In response to a query about the violence ahead of the election, Quader said, "It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to take action against violence or chaos centring the election. Awami League has confidence in the decisions of the Election Commission."

Regarding BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar's nomination by AL, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "Shahjahan Omar joined  AL and was nominated. Anyone can join the party in  due process. He cannot be described as an intruder."

"It's his personal matter, if anyone changes his party. We have nothing to say. No one has been brought by blackmailing," he claimed.

"Some 14 to 15 political parties including BNP are refrained from the polls. But, a total of 29 registered parties are in the election. Most people are election-oriented and huge number of people will come to the polling centres. They will prevent BNP from its initiative to foil the polls," he added.

He said, "BNP's ill efforts to make the election questionable and prevent it are still continuing. The people of Bangladesh are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. That's why they're looking forward to cast vote."

The leaders and activists of the BNP are frustrated and they have lost confidence, he said adding that the people of the country cannot be distracted from the election by hatching conspiracies.

About the independent candidates, he said, "Some heavyweight candidates have been contesting the polls. It would not be democratic to stop the independent candidates, if they can beat the heavyweight persons. So, let them contest as independent or any other capacity. The popularity will be examined by vote."

Citing the recent popular survey of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Quader said, "It claimed that around 70 per cent of the country's people are now with Sheikh Hasina.

BNP has lost its popularity due to its wrong policy and movement. The party's leaders and activists trust Sheikh Hasina. The people are also trust her."

Among others, Awami League Presidium Member Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and other central leaders were present at the press briefing.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Maya's eldest son Dipu dies of heart attack
Hasan calls on world leaders to act on climate finance
CPA likely to sign accord with RSGT to run Patenga Container Terminal for 22yrs this week
Winter's abundant supply eases buyers kitchen market woes
Polls will see record voter turnout: Quader
US pledges $3bn to green climate fund at COP28
Revenue collection witnesses 14.36pc growth in July-Oct
Man held for killing 3 in Savar, hired to kill public rep in Tangail: RAB  


Latest News
Shorna rattles South Africa as Bangladesh clinch historic win
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft