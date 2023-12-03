Polls will see record voter turnout: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader claimed on Saturday that there will be a record voter turnout as the people have become election oriented."Though BNP is trying to foil the election, it could not distract people from election by hartal, blockade and arson terrorism. People have become completely election-oriented. There will be a record voter turnout in the coming election," he said at a press briefing in AL president's Dhanmondi office in the capital.In response to a query about the violence ahead of the election, Quader said, "It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to take action against violence or chaos centring the election. Awami League has confidence in the decisions of the Election Commission."Regarding BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar's nomination by AL, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "Shahjahan Omar joined AL and was nominated. Anyone can join the party in due process. He cannot be described as an intruder.""It's his personal matter, if anyone changes his party. We have nothing to say. No one has been brought by blackmailing," he claimed."Some 14 to 15 political parties including BNP are refrained from the polls. But, a total of 29 registered parties are in the election. Most people are election-oriented and huge number of people will come to the polling centres. They will prevent BNP from its initiative to foil the polls," he added.He said, "BNP's ill efforts to make the election questionable and prevent it are still continuing. The people of Bangladesh are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. That's why they're looking forward to cast vote."The leaders and activists of the BNP are frustrated and they have lost confidence, he said adding that the people of the country cannot be distracted from the election by hatching conspiracies.About the independent candidates, he said, "Some heavyweight candidates have been contesting the polls. It would not be democratic to stop the independent candidates, if they can beat the heavyweight persons. So, let them contest as independent or any other capacity. The popularity will be examined by vote."Citing the recent popular survey of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Quader said, "It claimed that around 70 per cent of the country's people are now with Sheikh Hasina.BNP has lost its popularity due to its wrong policy and movement. The party's leaders and activists trust Sheikh Hasina. The people are also trust her."Among others, Awami League Presidium Member Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and other central leaders were present at the press briefing.