KCC Mayor distributes sewing machines among distressed women

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

KHULNA, Dec 02: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Saturday distributed 97 electric sewing machines among 97 distressed women as chief guest.

Aiming for Socio-Economic Development, the Mayor distributed the sewing machines among the women who are the beneficiaries of Marginal People Livelihood Development Project (LIUPC) conducted under the supervision of the KCC.

In cooperation with China-UNDP Triangular and South-South Cooperation, the sewing machines were distributed under the project of 'Supporting Emergency Supplies of PPE and Transforming Technological know-how in response to Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The Mayor said poor women can change their fates if they get little assistance like a sewing machine.

He said, the sewing machines can help to achieve their livelihood side by side to live independent with dignity.

The Mayor also said present government is playing a vital role for women empowerment, adding that various initiatives taken by the present government are strengthening women's economical power.

Former joint secretary and senior advisor of the UNDP Dr Ardhendu Shekhor Roy, Project manager Md Kamal Hossain, member secretary of LIUPC and chief planning officer of KCC Abir-ul-Zabbar, admin finance officer Golam Mostofa, Town manager Md Mostofa, senior programme manager of the project  among others, were present.    �BSS





