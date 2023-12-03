Madrasha student killed in Ctg road accident

MIRSARAI, Dec 02: A 6-year-old madrasha student was killed and another injured as a pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw carrying them at South Maghadia Ghona in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Arifa, daughter of Mohammad Imam Hossain and a student of local Khearhat Nooria Siddiqia Dakhil Madrasha while the injured was Reena Akter Ankhi, a student of first-grade in the same madrasha.According to locals, the pickup van hit the auto-rickshaw when they were going to the madrasha around 9 am, leaving Arifa dead on the spot.Maulana Mohammad Mofizur Rahman, principal of Khairhat Nuria Siddiqia Dakhil Madrasa, said Arifa died on the spot and injured Rina Akter Ankhi was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). �UNB