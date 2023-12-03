Video
Sunday, 3 December, 2023
DU BCL thanks Sheikh Hasina for metro station at TSC

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)'s Dhaka University unit expressed their gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for constructing the Metro Rail station beside the university's Teacher-Student Centre (TSC).

A day-long thanksgiving program, titled 'Metro at TSC: Thank you Sheikh Hasina', was organised on the premises of the Anti Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture under the banner of general students.

DU BCL General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Saikat inaugurated the program at 10:30am on Saturday.

'We believe that the Metrorail will alleviate the transportation challenges faced by Dhaka University students,' said DU BCL GS Saikat.

Following the inauguration, various cultural programs took place, including patriotic songs, displays of placards, posters, and visual exhibitions of various government development initiatives, drawing, art campaign, mass signature-taking drive, and songs thanking Sheikh Hasina.

A joy rally followed, starting from the Raju Memorial Sculpture and proceeding to Shahbag intersection, the TSC Metro Station, and finally returning to the Raju Monument. The first segment of the program concluded with a color festival around 12:30pm.

The program's second segment commenced in the afternoon. TSC-centric cultural organisations performed cultural activities, including mime action, street drama, poem recitation, documentary screenings, songs, and music.

'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' will also be screened as part of the Thanksgiving program.

The inauguration of the TSC Metro Rail station was initially scheduled for Saturday (December 2) but has been postponed to December 7 due to unforeseen circumstances.     �UNB




