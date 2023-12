BRAHMANBARIA, Dec 02: A cloth trader was crushed under the wheels of a train in Brahmanbaria's Shimrail Kandi area on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Md Kabir Alam (32), a resident of Nasirnagar upazila's Gujiakhail village.Sub-inspector Md Saiful Islam of Brahmanbaria Railway Police Station outpost said the body was sent to the Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue. �UNB