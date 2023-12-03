‘Prepare to uphold internal law ahead of elections’

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan on Saturday directed his forces to remain ready to maintain internal law and order ahead of the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections, billed for January 7 next.He came up with the directive in a views-exchange meeting with the BGB members while inspecting border areas in Sylhet's Sreemangal and Kurigram on Saturday.DG Nazmul gave directives to the BGB members to always work for the country with highest professionalism.He ordered the BGB personnel to perform duty to resist drugs and arms smuggling through borders along with developing bilateral relations.As part of regular activity, the BGB head inspected the Mymensingh sector, operational, training and administrative functions of the BGB there.Senior officials of BGB headquarters, Sarail Region Commander, Sreemangal sector commander, Mymensingh sector commander and commanders of concerned battalions and other officials were present during the visit. �UNB