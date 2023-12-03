Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BGB Chief To Subordinates

‘Prepare to uphold internal law ahead of elections’

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

‘Prepare to uphold internal law ahead of elections’

‘Prepare to uphold internal law ahead of elections’

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan on Saturday directed his forces to remain ready to maintain internal law and order ahead of the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections, billed for January 7 next.

He came up with the directive in a views-exchange meeting with the BGB members while inspecting border areas in Sylhet's Sreemangal and Kurigram on Saturday.

DG Nazmul gave directives to the BGB members to always work for the country with highest professionalism.

He ordered the BGB personnel to perform duty to resist drugs and arms smuggling through borders along with developing bilateral relations.

As part of regular activity, the BGB head inspected the Mymensingh sector, operational, training and administrative functions of the BGB there.

Senior officials of BGB headquarters, Sarail Region Commander, Sreemangal sector commander, Mymensingh sector commander and commanders of concerned battalions and other officials were present during the visit.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


KCC Mayor distributes sewing machines among distressed women
Madrasha student killed in Ctg road accident
DU BCL thanks Sheikh Hasina for metro station at TSC
Trader crushed under train in B'baria
‘Prepare to uphold internal law ahead of elections’
Mother, son burnt in Narayanganj fire
China Bangladesh Friendship Center celebrates 4th founding anniversary
Safety of Chowki Adalot judges, residences beg measures  


Latest News
Shorna rattles South Africa as Bangladesh clinch historic win
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft