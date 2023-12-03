Video
Mother, son burnt in Narayanganj fire

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 02: A woman and her son sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house from gas leakage at the Nitaiganj Mollapara area in Narayanganj's Sadar upazila on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Sima Begum (50) and her son Roman (25).

According to family sources, the fire broke out in the house around 6:00 am when Sima tried to light the stove in the kitchen of the house, leaving them injured.

Sima Begum has 60 burn injuries on her body, and Roman suffered 14% burn injuries, said Dr Md Tariqul Islam, resident doctor at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Sima's condition is critical, he added.     �UNB




