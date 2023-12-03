China Bangladesh Friendship Center celebrates 4th founding anniversary

Fourth founding anniversary of the China Bangladesh Friendship Center (CBFC) was celebrated at a function on Friday in the National Press Club. In collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, the CBFC organized the programme.Marking the founding anniversary, a blood donation programme titled the 'Fostering Bonds: CBFC's 4th anniversary of China Bangladesh Friendship Blood Donation', discussion, essay writing and 'China Bangladesh Friendship Award Night 2023' were celebrated in event.Sun Kangning, the Cultural Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, inaugurated the event with the voluntary blood donation programme in the first session.The Quantum Foundation, Bangladesh, provided technical support for the blood donation programme.In the discussion session, Prof Dr Sadekul Arefin Matin, former Vice-Chancellor of Barishal University, attended as chief guest while Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) President Munshi Faiz Ahmad, also former ambassador of Bangladesh to China and Zhang Xiao Liang, Vice President of the Chinese Enterprises Association of Bangladesh (CEAB) was special guests, a press release said.Chaired by MNH Munim, organizational secretary of CBFC, in the event, keynote speech was delivered by Prof Dr HMG Azam, Advisor of the Business Administration Department at East West University Prof Ge Zhen Yu and President of the Textile and Garments Division of the Chinese Enterprises Association of Bangladesh (CEAB), also spoke as an esteemed guest. Kamrul Hassan, Sr Vice President of CBFC also spoke the event.The Chinese Cultural Attaché also unveiled the new logo, website, and news portal of the CBFC.The event aimed to strengthen the friendship between China and Bangladesh through various activities and initiatives.In the event, eight individuals were awarded the "China Bangladesh Friendship Award 2023" for their unique contributions to developing China-Bangladesh relations.They are Delwar Hossain (posthumous award), Ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmed, Shahjahan Mridha Benu, Hannan Khan (posthumous award), Prof Mohiuddin Taher, Lt Col Shahadat Hossain (retd), Prof Dr Afzal Hossain, Prof Dr Shahabul Haque.Youth Club of Bangladesh (YCB), Team Positive Bangladesh (TPB) and a group of young and talented members of the CBFC contributed as volunteers to this initiative.