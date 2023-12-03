Safety of Chowki Adalot judges, residences beg measures  

Despite the order of the Chief Justice to ensure security for the judges who are working at the Chowki Adalot (outpost courts) set up in remote areas of the country the authorities is yet to take adequate security measures that resulted in miscreants attacking the official residences of judges.On April 26, miscreant attacked Senior Assistant Judge of Chikandi Chowki Court of Shariatpur Sadar Upazila. Earlier in 1990, the judge, who resided at the same place was also shot dead by miscreants.Considering the matter, the Supreme Court administration had written to the Law Ministry on October 12 this year to ensure the overall security of judges working in the subordinate civil and criminal Chowki Courts and their chambers and residences.Earlier on August 14, the Chief Justice called the Director General of Ansar and talked about the matter on how the security measures could be strengthened.During the Zamindari period, Chowki Adalats were set up in remote areas to handle rent related cases. At present, Chowki Courts are functioning in 20 districts of the country.Registrar (Judiciary) SKM Tofail Hasan of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court said the security issue came to the fore after the attack on the judge's residence in Shariatpur.The then Chief Justice Hasan Faiz Siddique called the DG of Ansar and talked about the matter. The DG said he would take action if he receives the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.The letter is now with the Home Ministry. Home Ministry will take necessary steps in this regard, he added.According to the letter sent by the Supreme Court, 42 civil and 25 criminal Chowki Courts of the country are located away from district towns.Most of the judges of Chowki Adalat stay in the government residence on the court premises. There is no security in the Chowki court and the government residence on the court premises.In this situation, the letter asked the authorities concerned to deploy at least 10 armed Ansar for each court and respective residences to ensure security in all the court premises, courthouses, residences of judges, according to the letter.Apart from this, the then Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddique expressed concern about the overall security of all subordinate courts and tribunals in January this year due to misconduct of lawyers with judges and theft of documents from court buildings in some districts.At that time, 11-point instructions were issued by the Supreme Court to ensure the safety of all subordinate courts and judges.Earlier, on March 23, 2017, the Supreme Court issued a letter to take necessary steps to ensure the overall security of all court premises, courtrooms, residences of judges, judges and everyone related to the court with the help of local law enforcement agencies.Copies of the letter were sent to the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, two Secretaries of the Ministry of Law, Inspector General of Police, Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), subordinate courts to take necessary action.