Dengue: 1 die, 605 hospitalised in a day

One more deaths was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,629 this year.During the period, 605 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.A total of 3,416 dengue patients, including 897 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,12,964 dengue cases and 3,07,919 recoveries this year.September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.