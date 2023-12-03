Three murder accused held in Gazipur

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 02: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested three people accused in a murder case from Gazipur district.The detainees were identified as Dulal Khan, Asadul Khan and Yunus Khan. They were the residents of Ichamoti village in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila.Squadron leader Mohammad Elias Khan of RAB-12 said on information, they conducted a raid in Purbabangla Bazar area of Gazipur earlier on Saturday and arrested them.The three were accused in a double murder case filed with Sirajganj Sadar Thana last October.They were sent to jail later, he added. �BSS