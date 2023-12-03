Video
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:53 PM
Home Editorial

Special education teachers needed in schools

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir,

Our country's policies on students with disabilities and inclusive education are phenomenal and comparable to those of developed countries.

But, the implementation of these policies is very poor. Although the students are admitted to general schools on a voluntary basis, there is a severe shortage of teachers who are suitable for the students with disabilities. Even by providing short-term training to general teachers, it is not possible to meet their needs completely. As a result, many students with disabilities drop out after few classes.

In order to address this issue, the government should immediately make it compulsory to appoint teachers with a minimum B.Ed degree in special education in every school.

Tasin Khan
Student, Institute of Education and Research, University of Rajshahi 



