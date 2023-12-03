How media shape people's perceptions

In the intricate fabric of society, media holds the power to influence, inform, and shape perceptions. In Bangladesh, where diverse cultures, traditions, and ideologies converge, the role of media transcends mere dissemination of information; it becomes a prism through which people perceive the world around them.Bangladesh's media landscape has witnessed a significant transformation over the years. From the days of print newspapers being the primary source of information to the digital revolution that ushered in a multitude of online news portals, the accessibility and reach of media have expanded exponentially.Television, too, has played a pivotal role in shaping public opinion. Channels broadcasting news, entertainment, and educational content have become integral to households nationwide. The rise of social media platforms has further democratised information, allowing individuals to consume, create, and share content in real-time.Media serves as a conduit for narratives, amplifying specific stories, perspectives, and issues while relegating others to the periphery. The framing of news stories, the selection of headlines, and the editorial choices made by media outlets contribute to shaping public opinion and perceptions.News coverage in Bangladesh often revolves around socio-political issues, economy, development, and cultural events. The framing of these stories influences how the public perceives the relevance, urgency, and impact of the various problems. For instance, coverage of political events can sway public opinion and shape narratives about governance and leadership.Moreover, media portrayal of social issues such as poverty, gender equality, and human rights informs andmoulds societal attitudes. Sensationalism, biases, and prioritising certain narratives over others can inadvertently influence public perceptions and perpetuate stereotypes.Entertainment media, including television dramas, films, and music, also holds away over societal perceptions in Bangladesh. These mediums are not just sources of leisure but also powerful tools for cultural influence and storytelling.Television dramas, for instance, often reflect societal norms, values, and familial dynamics. The portrayal of characters and their interactions can shape perceptions about gender roles, relationships, and societal expectations. Similarly, with their visual storytelling, films shape cultural narratives and societal ideals.The influence of entertainment media extends beyond domestic productions. International content from neighbouring countries and the West also imprints perceptions and cultural values. Adopting fashion trends, lifestyle choices, and even language usage can be influenced by the media consumed.Social media's emergence has revolutionised how information is disseminated and consumed in Bangladesh. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have become hubs for news, opinion sharing, and social interaction.Social media influences public opinion as individuals engage in discussions, share news articles, and express views on various issues. The viral nature of content on these platforms can swiftly shape narratives and influence public discourse.Moreover, social media has empowered individuals and marginalised voices to have a platform for expression and activism. Citizen journalism, advocacy campaigns, and grassroots movements often find traction and momentum through these digital spaces.However, the unregulated nature of social media can also lead to the spread of misinformation, the proliferation of fake news, and the amplification of divisive narratives. The echo chambers created by algorithms and filter bubbles can further polarise opinions and limit exposure to diverse perspectives.In its various forms, media plays a pivotal role in shaping societal values, beliefs, and perceptions. It influences not only how people view the world but also how they view themselves and others.Media's portrayal of beauty standards, societal norms, and cultural values can impact individuals' self-esteem and self-perception. Representing diverse identities, inclusivity, and empowerment in media content can contribute to fostering a more tolerant and accepting society.Furthermore, the media's role in influencing political ideologies, public policies, and societal attitudes towards governance cannot be understated. The narratives constructed by media outlets can shape public trust, scepticism, and engagement with political processes.The portrayal of marginalised communities, such as ethnic minorities and people with disabilities, can significantly impact societal attitudes towards inclusivity and diversity. Fair and accurate representation in media content can challenge stereotypes and foster empathy.However, the impact of media on perceptions comes with challenges and ethical considerations. Sensationalism, biased reporting, and the commodification of news for higher viewership or readership can compromise journalistic integrity.Moreover, media commercialisation, particularly in an era of clickbait and online engagement metrics, can incentivise sensationalism over balanced reporting. Pursuing advertising revenue and viewership numbers sometimes takes precedence over journalistic ethics.The spread of misinformation and the lack of fact-checking can erode public trust in media sources. In an era where fake news proliferates through social media platforms, discerning between credible information and falsehoods becomes increasingly challenging.Ethical considerations includeportraying sensitive topics, such as violence, crime, and personal tragedies. The balance between reporting for the public interest and respecting the privacy and dignity of individuals involved is delicate.In navigating the complex landscape of media's influence on perceptions, fostering media literacy becomes indispensable. Educating the public about critical thinking, fact-checking, and discerning credible sources is vital in navigating the information available.Furthermore, media organisations and journalists uphold ethical standards, prioritise accuracy, and present balanced narratives. The adherence to journalistic ethics, fact-based reporting, and diverse representation contribute to fostering an informed and engaged citizenry.Regulatory frameworks that balance press freedom with accountability are essential in ensuring responsible media practices. Ethical guidelines, media literacy programs, and transparent mechanisms for addressing grievances can strengthen media outlets' credibility.In its myriad forms, media profoundly influences perceptions, values, and societal norms in Bangladesh. Media moulds the collective consciousness from the stories that dominate headlines to the cultural narratives woven into entertainment.Recognising the potency of media narratives and their impact on shaping perceptions prompts a critical examination of ethical responsibilities, inclusivity, and the power of storytelling.As Bangladesh navigates a digital age where information flows ceaselessly, fostering a media landscape that embraces diversity, encourages critical thinking, and upholds ethical standards becomes imperative.Assuming the responsibility to tell stories that inform, empower, and bridge divides is essential in shaping a society that thrives on informed discourse and empathy.The writer is a researcher and development worker