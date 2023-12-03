Six to die, 12 get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts in recent times sentenced six people to death and 12 others to life-term imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in eight districts- Netrakona, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar, Jhenidah, Shariatpur, Chandpur and Narayanganj.NETRAKONA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced three people including a woman to life-term imprisonment in three different murder and drug cases.Netrakona Additional District and Sessions Judge AFM Maruf Chowdhury handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.The condemned convicts are: Palash Sarker, 32, son of Amal Sarker, a resident of Deopur Muktir Bazar Village; Md Kaiyum alias Kingkon, son of late Abdul Wahab of Purba Chakpara Village; and Yasmin Akhter, 25, wife of Mehedi Hasan of Moyeenpur Village in Sadar Upazila.Of the convicts, Palash Sarker is an accused of a murder case while the two others were arrested along with drugs.The court also fined Palash Sarker Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more months in jail.Meanwhile, Md Kaiyum and Yasmin Akhter were fined Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more months in prison.According to the prosecution, Palash along with Swapon Das, 16, and Kanak Mallick, 17, slaughtered Bishal Mallick, 6, son of Sumon Mallick of Doyariakon Village in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district and a first grader at a local school, on August 25, 2013.The deceased's father Sumon Mallick lodged a murder case with Kalmakanda Police Station (PS) accusing the trio on the same day.Following this, police arrested them and later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 25, 2013.The court then pronounced verdict against Palash and produced Swapon and Kanak before the Shishu Adalot as they were under-age.On the other hand, the court also sentenced Kaiyum and Yasmin to life-term imprisonment in two different drug cases.According to the prosecution, police arrested Kaiyum along with 230 grams of heroin on July 24 and Yasmin with 507 grams of heroin on July 27 in 2018.SYLHET: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a young man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case.Sylhet District and Sessions Court Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Shahid, 34, a resident of Sultanpur Village under Jakiganj Upazila in the district.At the same time, the court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more month of rigorous imprisonment.Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nizam Uddin confirmed the matter.SIRAJGANJ: Three people were sentenced to death and another to life-term imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in the district recently.A court in the district sentenced two men to death in a triple murder case in 2016.Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at around 11:30 am on Tuesday in presence of the convicts.The condemned convicts are: Alamin, 36, son of Hazi Maulana Abdul Munnaf of Chala Office Para Moholla in Belkuchi Upazila in Sirajganj; and Rabiul Islam, 27, son of Rafiqul Islam of Pabahar Noyapara Village under Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat District.The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.PP of the court Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Alamin worked in garments shop at Maona Chowrasta in Gazipur District in 2007.He there had developed a love affair with one Nasrin Akhter, wife of Badal Mandal of Tengra Village in Sreepur Upazila, and got married with each other secretly.After knowing the matter, Badal Mandal and Nasrin's family members made her divorce Alamin.The incident angered Alamin and to take revenge, he called Nasrin to come to meet him on July 31, 2016. As Nasrin along with her paternal aunt Meherun Nesa and niece Jaima, 5, came to meet Alamin on that day, he along with Rabiul killed the trio and dumped their bodies in the Jamuna River in Enayetpur PS area of Sirajganj.Later on, locals spotted their floating bodies the next day and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Enayetpur PS Azgar Ali then lodged a case with the PS against unknown accused.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing three people.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict against Alamin and Rabiul after examining the case records and taking depositions of 16 witnesses.At that time, the court acquitted another accused, named Noyon Sarker, as the allegations brought against him could not be proven.Another court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for possessing heroin.Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abul Bashar Mia gave the verdict in the afternoon.The convict is Shahidul Islam Kalu, 35, a resident of Erandah Village under Ullapara Upazila in the district.The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.Additional PP (APP) of the court Zebunnesa (Zeba Rahman) confirmed the matter.The APP said RAB-12 conducted an anti-drug operation at Bhadraghat Bazar in Kamarkhanda Upazila on February 16 in 2022, and arrested Shahidul Islam Kalu along with 450 grams of heroin.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court, and the court pronounced the verdict.Meanwhile, a court in the district recently sentenced a man to death for killing his minor daughter in Salanga PS area in 2022.Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abul Bashar Mia handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.The condemned convict is Monirul Islam Ranju, 25, son of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Choubila Pashchimpara area under Salanga PS in the district.The court also fined him Tk 50,000. APP of the court Jebunnesa confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Monirul Islam Ranju got married with Naznin Nahar, daughter of Nazrul Islam of Ullapara Upazila, in 2020. Naznin Nahar then gave birth to a girl child.Later on, Naznin Nahar left her husband as Ranju often used to torture her and started living in Dhaka. On March 27, 2022, she came to visit her village home at Ullapara.On March 29, 2022, Ranju came there and took his wife and 18-month-old daughter Raiya Khatun to his house. On March 30, he killed his minor daughter following a family dispute.The deceased's maternal grandfather Nazrul Islam, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Salanga PS accusing three persons in this regard.Members of Rapid Action Battalion, later, arrested accused Ranju, and then, Ranju gave a confessional statement before a court.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 12 witnesses.UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced six people to life-term imprisonment in a double murder case in Ukhiya Upazila in 2001.Cox's Bazar Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahiuddin Murad handed down the verdict in presence of five convicts.The condemned convicts are: Mufidul Alam Shikder, Abu Kaiser Shiplu, Sazzad Hossain Shikder, Shamsul Alam, Nurul Kabir and Shaker Ali. All of them are residents of Ukhiya Upazila.The court also fined them Tk 50,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.Eight more accused were acquitted at that time as the allegations brought against them could not be proved during prosecution.According to the prosecution, Salim Ullah Prakash alias Putan Ali Majhi and Shamsul Alam Prakash alias Gura Mia were shot to death by their rivals following a dispute over land at Inani in Jaliapalang Union of Ukhiya Upazila on July 24, 2001.Nazir Hossain, being the plaintiff, lodged a case with PS against 14 people the next day.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.APP of the court Advocate Mozaffar Ahmed Helali conducted the case on behalf of the state while Advocate Abul Kalam Azad fought for the accused.JHENIDAH: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to death for killing his wife and child in Shailkupa Upazila in in 2016.Jhenidah Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Judge Md Abdul Matin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Sujon Hossain, son of Bishe Hossain, a resident of Doha Nagirat Village in Shailkupa Upazila of the district.According to the case statement, Sujon Hossain got married with Yasmin Khatun, daughter of Ahmad Biswas of Nondir Gati Village in the upazila, in 2010. They had a four-year-old son. Later on, Sujon developed an extramarital affair with another woman.Then on February 18 in 2016, the convict killed his wife and child after taking them in a char area in the Padma River of Faridpur District.Deceased Yasmin's mother Saleha Begum filed a murder case with the court on March 22, 2016 accusing six people in this regard.On January 31, 2017, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.SHARIATPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Damudya Upazila in 2021.Shariatpur District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Mafizur Rahman handed down the verdict at noon.The condemned convict is Nazrul Islam Madbar, a resident of Dakshin Para Village in the upazila.According to the prosecution, Nazrul Islam Matbar got married with Amena Begum of Gangaish Village in the upazila 13 years back. After the marriage, he went abroad. Meanwhile, Amena Begum gave birth to a child.Later on, after returning the country, Nazrul assumed that his wife might have been involved in an extramarital affair.Following this, the couple locked into an altercation with each other on February 16, 2021. At one stage of the altercation, Nazrul hacked his wife with an axe, leaving her dead on the spot.The deceased's brother Sultan Madbar, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Damudya PS accusing Nazrul in this regard.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against him.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of 12 witnesses.PP of the court Advocate Mirza Hazrat Ali conducted the case on behalf of the state while Advocate Enamul Haque fought for the accused.CHANDPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Faridganj Upazila in 2020.Chandpur Additional District and Session Court-2 Judge Shahedul Karim handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.The condemned convict is Md Al Mamun Mohon, 32, a resident of Ramganj Upazila in Lakshmipur DistrictAccording to the prosecution, in May, 2020, Md Al Mamun Mohon stabbed his wife Tanjina Akter Ritu, 20, and his mother-in-law Farida Parveen 45, to death over a family feud in Faridganj Upazila of the district.Following the murders, Ritu's uncle filed a case with Faridganj PS accusing Md Al Mamun Mohon.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 29, 2020 after investigation.After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday.NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing a minor boy in Rupganj Upazila in 2018.Narayanganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol handed down the verdict on Thursday noon in presence of the convict.The convict is Md Mithu Mia, 31, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Gandhabpur area in Rupganj Upazila.The court also fined him Tk 50,000.In another two cases, he was also awarded 10 and seven years in jail and fined Tk 50,000 in each case.According to the prosecution, Mithu Mia killed Siam, 6, for taking revenge on the child's father Md Mofazzal Hossain over a previous enmity in Birab area of Rupganj Upazila on September 13, 2018.The deceased's mother Farzana lodged a murder case with Rupganj PS in this regard.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.