Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:52 PM
Home Countryside

Four found dead in four districts

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Four men have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Joypurhat, Barguna, Narayanganj and Khulna, in three days.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly man from his house in Kalai Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Syed Ali Akhand, 71, a resident of Sikta Village in the upazila.

Police, however, detained the man's two sons and their wives for interrogation, said Wasim Al Bari, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalai Police Station (PS).

Quoting locals, the OC said, Syed Ali used to live in his house alone after his wife's death. He went to sleep on Thursday night after dinner.

Later on, the family members found his throat-slit body lying on his bed on Friday morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a young man from a fish enclosure in in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The body was recovered at around 10 am from a fish enclosure near Kakchira Union Parishad of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Dulal, 25, son of Abdul Malek of Kakchira Village under the upazila.

Patharghata PS OC Saifuzzaman confirmed the incident.

Dulal's mother Kahinur Begum said, "Dulal was very gentle. His uncle Salim, Salek and Yunus killed him due to a dispute over land. We demand justice over the killing."

Dulal's uncle Salim Mia said, "There is no dispute with us over land. It is completely false."

OC Saifuzzaman said, "Dulal's sister Hafiza and mother Kohinur Begum alleged that Dulal had a dispute over land with his uncle Salim, Salek and Yunus. The murder might have been occurred due to this. Legal action would be taken after investigation."

NARAYANGANJ: The blood-stained body of a man was recovered from Kanchpur in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Camp In-Charge Md Bacchu Mia said locals spotted the blood-stained body of the man under Kanchpur Over Bridge in Sonargaon Upazila at around 10 am and took him to the DMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kanchpur Highway PS OC Md Rezaul Haque said he might have been killed in any accident.

KOYRA, KHULNA: Police recovered the body of a young man from a pond in Koyra Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Saha, 30, son of Shankar Saha of Kapilmuni Village of Paikgachha Upazila in the district.

He worked as a sales representative of Unilever Bangladesh.

Koyra PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman said locals spotted Sagar's body in a pond in Islampur Village of Bagali Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers arrested two persons for questioning in this regard, the OC added.




