Sunday, 3 December, 2023
Two drown in Barishal, Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

An elderly man and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Chattogram, on Friday.

BARISHAL: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nizam Khandaker, 75, a resident of Kadirabad Village under Andharmanik Union in Kazirhat Police Station (PS) of the upazila.

The deceased's wife Surma Begum said Nizam Khandaker slipped into a pond nearby the house at noon while he was being taken there for bathing.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to neighbouring Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge of Kazirhat PS Md Shahabuddin confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Misarari Upazila of the district on Friday  afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shamim, 3, son of Md Hasan, a resident of Jonrdanpur Village under Durgapur Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Shamim slipped into a pond while his family members were busy inside the house and he was playing on the bank of the pond.

He was then rescued and taken to Mostannagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sujaul Haque, member of Ward No. 2 under Durgapur Union Parishad of the upazila, confirmed the incident.




